Here’s everything you need to know to watch Seahawks vs. Lions in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks will travel across the country to square off against the Detroit Lions in a rematch from a 48-45 shootout last year. This year's matchup will take place on Sunday, September 17, live from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. ET and is available on Fox.

The Seahawks were upset in Week 1 by the Los Angeles Rams. Most people penciled in the Seahawks for an easy victory, but the Rams had other plans. The Seahawks struggled offensively, only scoring 13 points and 180 yards of total offense. Based on last season, they are expected to be a lot better, so it could just be an outlier. Now they will hit the road to Detroit, looking to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start.

The Lions got one of the most impressive wins of Week 1, going on the road to beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. They garnered a lot of buzz during the offseason, the hype train has done nothing but gain steam since getting the win. They still have a lot to clean up offensively, scoring 21 points in the game, with seven coming from a defensive touchdown.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Lions in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 1:00 ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Ford Field Detroit, Michigan

Odds: Lions -238, Seahawks +195

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.