Here’s everything you need to know to watch Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will travel north to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional rival. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

It wasn’t a pretty win, but the Ravens took down the Houston Texans 25-9. The defense looked solid, while the offense was bad. There weren’t many explosive plays aside from a few catches by Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. It was also an unfortunate loss as J.K. Dobbins went down with a torn Achilles. He’s dealt with so much in the NFL and it was hard seeing him go down again. The passing game will need to be much better if they want to take down the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati had one of the most disappointing starts in the NFL. They lost 24-3 to the Cleveland Browns. The passing defense played well, but the offense hurt them in a big way. Joe Burrow threw for 82 yards which is hard to believe. He’s always struggled against the Browns, but this was probably his worst game. They’ll need to bounce back quickly as they play a tough divisional opponent at home on Sunday.

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 18

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Odds: Bengals -180, Ravens +150

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.