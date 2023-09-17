Here’s everything you need to know to watch Raiders vs. Bills in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will face off with the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

It was a tough win for the Raiders in Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo played solid while Jakobi Meyers was one of the biggest surprises from the day. He had nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Late in the game, he took a scary shot to the head, so hopefully he is okay. The Raiders defense also played well with no Chandler Jones.

The Bills lost a wild one in the Meadowlands on Monday Night Football. They were favored against the New York Jets and then saw Aaron Rodgers injured four plays into his first offensive series with the team. Buffalo took a 13-3 lead into the half, but they struggled against a stout Jets defense. The Jets took a late lead and the Bills forced overtime, but New York walked it off when Xavier Gipson ran a punt back for a score in the extra frame.

Buffalo is an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 46.5. The Bills are -380 on the moneyline while the Raiders are +300.

How to watch Raiders vs. Bills in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 18

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.