Here’s everything you need to know to watch Packers vs. Falcons in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will travel south to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Both teams are coming off big wins to start the year. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and will air on FOX.

Not many people believed in the Packers heading into this season. But they showed they are going to be a tough team in Week 1. The Bears got all the hype heading into the season, but the Packers dominated them 38-20. Jordan Love threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns which was impressive. If the defense can hold up, Green Bay has a shot at winning the division.

The Falcons let the Carolina Panthers hang around for longer than they should’ve. However, they were still able to win by two touchdowns. Bijan Robinson showed well in his first career NFL game. Jessie Bates III was a factor as he had two interceptions in the game. If Atlanta can have a serviceable quarterback play this season, they will be a contender.

How to watch Packers vs. Falcons in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 11

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: FOX

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Odds: Packers -115, Falcons -105

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.