Here’s everything you need to know to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

In Week 1, the Dolphins had one of the more impressive wins. Miami was able to pull off the upset on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns while Tyreek Hill had 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins' defense wasn't great, however, they played fine enough to pull off this win.

It was a round start for the Patriots as they went down 16-0 in the first half against the Eagles. The Patriots’ offense turned things around after the bad early turnovers. Mac Jones threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns. While it was a loss for the Patriots, they were impressive despite the early turnovers.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 2

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app

TV channel: NBC

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Odds: Dolphins -130, Patriots +110

A live stream is available at NBC Live or on the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.