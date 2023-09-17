Who is Anthony Richardson’s backup?

Update: Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Texans with a concussion. Gardner Minshew will take over for the rest of the afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has exited Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. The rookie QB hit his head on the turf during his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon and is being evaluated in the locker room for a concussion.

In the event that Richardson doesn’t return to the game, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will take over at quarterback for the rest of the game. Minshew signed with the Colts in the offseason after spending the last two seasons backing up Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Jacksonville Jaguars starter got plenty of action during the preseason and was efficient, going 28-32 for 281 yards and two touchdowns through thee games. As had been the case when Richardson in, expect the team to still lean on the run with Minshew in. Backing him up is third-string QB Sam Ehlinger, who was also active for Sunday’s battle against the Texans.