Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 2

The NFL wraps up the Week 2 Sunday slate with the New England Patriots hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Dolphins are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 47. Miami is 1-0 after beating the Los Angeles Chargers last week. New England is 0-1 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles to open the season.

Sunday Night Football: Week 2

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream: NBC Live, Peacock

Odds: Dolphins -155, Patriots +130

The Dolphins went into Los Angeles and beat the Chargers 36-34 in a matchup that exceeded expectations. The game featured eight lead changes and closed out when Justin Herbert was called for intentional grounding and later sacked on the same drive.

The Patriots hosted the Eagles and looked like they were going to get blown out of their own house. Philadelphia jumped on top 16-0 behind a Darius Slay pick-six and a DeVonta Smith touchdown catch. The teams alternated punts for much of the second quarter before the Patriots put together back-to-back touchdown drives and went into halftime trailing 16-14. New England gave Philly a fight in the second half but just didn’t have enough in them to come back. They cut the lead to 25-20 and then had the ball at the Eagles 19 with 58 seconds left. They proceeded to go four and out and that was the game.

Miami and New England have faced off 115 times, with three of their playoff games. The Dolphins lead the series 60-55. The Patriots won their last matchup on New Year’s Day this year, but the Dolphins won the previous four matchups.