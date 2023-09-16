What to do in fantasy football if Browns WR Amari Cooper is out in Week 2 vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper popped up late on the injury report this week with a groin issue. He’s being listed as questionable to play in Week 2 on Monday Night Football vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooper was used more like a WR3 for the Browns in their Week 1 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. So if Cooper sits, how do you replace him in fantasy football and what does it mean for the rest of Cleveland’s offense? We examine.

Fantasy football impact: Amari Cooper injury

Looking at the Browns’ receivers, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones led the group in snaps and routes in Week 1. That should continue even if Cooper ends up playing. TE David Njoku and RB Nick Chubb were also used in the passing game, so both would get a slight boost if Cooper can’t play. Moore was the most active and was tied for the team lead in targets (7) with Cooper vs. the Bengals.

If you’re looking for one of these players in the waiver wire, DPJ is the way to go. Moore may be available if you’re in an 8-team fantasy league. Anything else and Moore is likely rostered. So Peoples-Jones should be available to pick up and wouldn’t be a bad replacement for Cooper. Obviously, if you have an internal option, go that route. This game could be ugly and we may see more of the run game from the Browns, who rushed the ball 40 times in Week 1.

Starting Moore and Njoku in PPR makes a lot of sense if Cooper is out. DPJ would be a fringe FLEX in deeper formats. Chubb is always a must-start. It is interesting Jerome Ford had 15 carries in Week 1 but that was likely because of the Browns playing with a lead all game. It also helped keep Chubb fresh. If the Steelers pass rush can’t get to Deshaun Watson, he could have a field day.