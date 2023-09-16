NFL Reignmakers risers and fallers for Week 2

We are closing in on Sunday’s games for Week 2 of the NFL season. There have been plenty of injuries, duds and outstanding performances to move the prices of NFL Reignmakers cards around, so let’s take a look at what’s been happening using Own The Moment’s market page. These are based on sales and prices for core tiered cards.
24 hour risers
Davis Mills, QB, Texans
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets
Dallas defenders
Calvin Austin, WR, Steelers
Zack Moss, RB, Colts
The 24 hour movement is of course all over the place, but you can see how the market moves on the slightest word. Davis Mills is C.J. Stroud’s backup and Stroud was a late addition to the injury report on Friday with a shoulder injury. Of course, we learn a few hours later that Stroud will indeed play. Buying Mills in that situation wasn’t a big risk due to his low price, but in this case, it was a risk that didn’t pay off.
Oddly enough Aaron Rodgers has gone back up after his crash, but he’s still very cheap and with him hinting he could try to come back for the playoffs, maybe a few people bought his very cheap cards. He’s not coming back for the playoffs though.
After Dallas’ decimation of Daniel Jones and the Giants, RM players are frothing at the bit to play the Cowboys’ defense against Zach Wilson in Week 2, hence their surge in pricing. Looking for those lopsided D/ST matchups could be a good strategy after a good defense plays a formidable offense.
24 hour fallers
Kylen Granson, TE, Colts
Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos
Boston Scott, RB, Eagles
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders
Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars
Kylen Granson led the Colts tight ends in Week 1, and he was so cheap on RM that people added him, unfortunately he was also added to the injury report on Saturday and is listed as questionable.
Marvin Mims went from a highly touted sleeper to not playing much in Week 1 with Jerry Jeudy out and now Jeudy should be back in Week 2. Mims’ value sunk quickly.
Checking out these fallers is a good chance to take a stand on someone for the future. Out of this list, grabbing Jakobi Meyers makes the most sense, as he showed good upside with two touchdowns before his concussion that will keep him out of Week 2.
Week long risers
Kylen Granson, TE, Colts
Joshua Kelley, RB, Chargers
Zach Wilson, QB, Jets
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons
Kendrick Bourne, WR, Patriots
Justice Hill, RB, Ravens
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams
Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens
Dallas defensive players
What you see above you here are a lot of players who were picked up off of waivers this week, as they weren’t expected to be fantasy football contributors going into Week 1. They either played above expectations or an injury could push them into more playing time.
If you play the Reignmakers’ market like I try to, you at least tried to purchase some of these guys’ cards quickly after an injury or during a big performance.
Riser and Faller
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles
Gainwell’s ascension to the No. 1 back in Philadelphia Week 1 saw his RM cards shoot up in price, but with a Thursday night game on tap for the Eagles in Week 2, Gainwell had a short turnaround to play with a rib injury. His lack of practice participation started to take a toll on his cards’ prices until he was listed as out and they fell back to where they once were. If you went all in on Gainwell after you saw him lead the way in Week 1, the best plan would have been to quickly sell on that wave of purchases that followed yours.
Week long fallers
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens
Noah Gray, TE, Chiefs
Diontae Johnson, WR, Chiefs
Rashaad Penny, RB, Eagles
Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos
Van Jefferson, WR, Rams
Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs
Cam Akers, RB, Rams
Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders
Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers
Like with the 24 hour fallers, it’s good to check out the week long fallers for possible future upside. On this list for me, I like Quentin Johnston and Skyy Moore as possible risers in the future. When you can grab them for as cheap as they are now, you’re taking on low risk and there is a good chance they’ll put together DFS relevant games at some point.