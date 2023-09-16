NFL Reignmakers risers and fallers for Week 2

We are closing in on Sunday’s games for Week 2 of the NFL season. There have been plenty of injuries, duds and outstanding performances to move the prices of NFL Reignmakers cards around, so let’s take a look at what’s been happening using Own The Moment’s market page. These are based on sales and prices for core tiered cards.

24 hour risers

Davis Mills, QB, Texans

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets

Dallas defenders

Calvin Austin, WR, Steelers

Zack Moss, RB, Colts

The 24 hour movement is of course all over the place, but you can see how the market moves on the slightest word. Davis Mills is C.J. Stroud’s backup and Stroud was a late addition to the injury report on Friday with a shoulder injury. Of course, we learn a few hours later that Stroud will indeed play. Buying Mills in that situation wasn’t a big risk due to his low price, but in this case, it was a risk that didn’t pay off.

Oddly enough Aaron Rodgers has gone back up after his crash, but he’s still very cheap and with him hinting he could try to come back for the playoffs, maybe a few people bought his very cheap cards. He’s not coming back for the playoffs though.

After Dallas’ decimation of Daniel Jones and the Giants, RM players are frothing at the bit to play the Cowboys’ defense against Zach Wilson in Week 2, hence their surge in pricing. Looking for those lopsided D/ST matchups could be a good strategy after a good defense plays a formidable offense.

24 hour fallers

Kylen Granson, TE, Colts

Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos

Boston Scott, RB, Eagles

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars

Kylen Granson led the Colts tight ends in Week 1, and he was so cheap on RM that people added him, unfortunately he was also added to the injury report on Saturday and is listed as questionable.

Marvin Mims went from a highly touted sleeper to not playing much in Week 1 with Jerry Jeudy out and now Jeudy should be back in Week 2. Mims’ value sunk quickly.

Checking out these fallers is a good chance to take a stand on someone for the future. Out of this list, grabbing Jakobi Meyers makes the most sense, as he showed good upside with two touchdowns before his concussion that will keep him out of Week 2.

Week long risers

Kylen Granson, TE, Colts

Joshua Kelley, RB, Chargers

Zach Wilson, QB, Jets

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Patriots

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

Dallas defensive players

What you see above you here are a lot of players who were picked up off of waivers this week, as they weren’t expected to be fantasy football contributors going into Week 1. They either played above expectations or an injury could push them into more playing time.

If you play the Reignmakers’ market like I try to, you at least tried to purchase some of these guys’ cards quickly after an injury or during a big performance.

Riser and Faller

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

Gainwell’s ascension to the No. 1 back in Philadelphia Week 1 saw his RM cards shoot up in price, but with a Thursday night game on tap for the Eagles in Week 2, Gainwell had a short turnaround to play with a rib injury. His lack of practice participation started to take a toll on his cards’ prices until he was listed as out and they fell back to where they once were. If you went all in on Gainwell after you saw him lead the way in Week 1, the best plan would have been to quickly sell on that wave of purchases that followed yours.

Week long fallers

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

Noah Gray, TE, Chiefs

Diontae Johnson, WR, Chiefs

Rashaad Penny, RB, Eagles

Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos

Van Jefferson, WR, Rams

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

Cam Akers, RB, Rams

Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

Like with the 24 hour fallers, it’s good to check out the week long fallers for possible future upside. On this list for me, I like Quentin Johnston and Skyy Moore as possible risers in the future. When you can grab them for as cheap as they are now, you’re taking on low risk and there is a good chance they’ll put together DFS relevant games at some point.