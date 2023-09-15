How to watch Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, September 15

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully had surgery on Thursday to repair his ruptured Achilles. He has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season after only playing four snaps.

Rodgers was expected to be a weekly guest of the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesdays but didn’t come on the show the day after his season-ending injury. Instead, he will join the show on Friday around at 2:10 p.m. ET for his first public appearance since the injury.

The @PatMcAfeeShow is not messing around. They are live from Boulder, Colo. today w/ this loaded guest lineup: pic.twitter.com/Jkhs7IkdD4 — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 15, 2023

The Pat McAfee Show joined ESPN’s afternoon lineup after predominantly being livestreamed on YouTube. The show airs live every weekday on ESPN from Noon to 2 p.m. ET. It continues on ESPN+ from 2 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET and is known for going longer as McAfee and his co-hosts are known to get derailed and distracted. The entire show will be available on YouTube from Noon until it ends. You can also view the show right in this article page here on DraftKings Network.