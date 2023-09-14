The dumbest rule in football rears its ugly head in Week 2 Thursday Night Football Game [VIDEO]

The NFL has more rules than it knows what to do with. While we have seen clamoring for overtime rule changes, it pales compared to a ridiculous fumble rule. When an offensive player fumbles the ball through the endzone and out of bounds, it becomes a touchback for the defense. The possession would stay with the offense in any other spot between the endzones.

Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings is the latest iteration of this rule popping up and spoiling the momentum for a team. The Vikings were driving down the field before the half, and quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a long gain. Jefferson extends the ball toward the pylon, trying to pick up a touchdown. He fumbles the ball out of bounds but was ruled out himself, so Minnesota was looking at first down on the one-yard line.

The play was reviewed, and it was determined that Jefferson fumbled the ball over the pylon, which constitutes the endzone. Thus, when it went out of bounds, it became a touchback. Philadelphia gained possession and then marched down the field as the half expired, connecting on a 61-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead. This ridiculous rules changed the momentum of the game late in the second quarter and could end up paying big dividends in how this one plays out.