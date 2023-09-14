The GM Shuffle discusses impact of Aaron Rodgers’ injury on the Jets

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The New York Jets’ hopes were grounded quickly in their season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 thanks to Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles that will sideline him for the rest of the campaign.

While the Jets ultimately emerged victorious, it was a pyrrhic victory that will certainly dash any hopes of a Super Bowl this year. Or will it?

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss the impact on the Jets’ chances at a playoff run this season and their murky future. They also break down the end of Chris Jones’ holdout from the Chiefs and preview Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

