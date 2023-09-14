Full schedule for Week 2 in 2023 NFL season

The NFL is finally back. We’re through Week 1 and heading into Week 2 now. There were a few strong games in Week 1. The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon.

There are a few notable games to watch for on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional rivalry. We’ll see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lastly, the New York Jets will travel south to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is the full schedule for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 2 NFL schedule

Thursday, September 14

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, September 17

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05, FOX

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:05, FOX

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, September 18

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC