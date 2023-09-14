Full schedule for Week 2 in 2023 NFL season

The NFL is finally back. We’re through Week 1 and heading into Week 2 now. There were a few strong games in Week 1. The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon.
There are a few notable games to watch for on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional rivalry. We’ll see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lastly, the New York Jets will travel south to take on the Dallas Cowboys.
Here is the full schedule for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Week 2 NFL schedule
Thursday, September 14
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Sunday, September 17
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05, FOX
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:05, FOX
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Monday, September 18
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC