Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL is back for the next six months and it’s a great feeling. Week 1 was great as we had everybody playing again, but there are some better games lined up for Week 2. There were some bad primetime games in 2022, so hopefully this season, primetime can get back to what it once was.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 2

Thursday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles open as a 7.5-point favorite for this matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kirk Cousins has notably struggled in primetime games throughout his career, and this is not a week that he can afford to be bad. The Vikings lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-20. This was not expected as it was thought to be a rebuilding year for the Bucs. The Eagles pulled out a tough win in New England. Their offense looked rusty, but the majority of their guys didn't play a snap in the preseason.

Sunday Night Football

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

In Week 1, the Dolphins won an impressive matchup as they went across the country and took down the Los Angeles Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill put up video game numbers, while the defense played just good enough to get the win. The Patriots looked rough early but were able to get back into the game. They were inches away from having first and goal with 25 seconds left in the game. Miami opens this one as 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

It wasn't a pretty win, but the Saints were able to get the job done in their opener against the Tennessee Titans. Derek Carr played well as he threw for 300+ yards. The Panthers suffered a tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. It will be a long season for the Panthers, but they’re in a rebuild, so it’s understandable. The Saints open as a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns open as a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Divisional matchups are always tough to predict because the games are just different. Pittsburgh needs this win following their disappointing loss in Week 1, while the Browns impressed in their matchup. It will be interesting to see if the Browns' offense will be able to have success against the Steelers' defense. This should be a low-scoring game.