Here’s everything you need to know to watch Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 2 of the NFL is here as the Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field and will air on Prime Video.

The Vikings had one of the most disappointing Week 1’s in the NFL. They played a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that many expected to be in a rebuild. Baker Mayfield went into Minnesota and was able to get the victory. Justin Jefferson and a strong game, and they were still unable to get the victory. The defense was a big issue in 2022 and seems like it could be once again in 2023.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 25-20 in Week 1. They got out to a big lead to start the game, but the Patriots got back into it. The majority of their starters sat in the preseason which could explain the struggles. It will be interesting to see how they look in Week 2 back in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts and the passing offense didn’t look good, but they’ll have a good matchup this week to build confidence. The Vikings have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL.

How to watch Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

Date: Thursday, September 14

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Prime Video

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Odds: Eagles -355, Vikings +280

The game is only available on Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Prime Video on its own is available for $8.99/month. Access to all of Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription. Student pricing on all of Amazon Prime is $7.49 per month or $69 per year