Rodgers: ‘I’m completely heartbroken’ after season-ending Achilles tear

Aaron Rodgers posted his first public comments since his season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1 on Instagram on Wednesday. Rodgers, who played just a few snaps in the first quarter for the New York Jets before the injury, thanked those who had reached out to him.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions,” he wrote in his caption. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

He added, “The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.” Rodgers’ contract with the Jets goes through the 2024 season, so as of now, he is set to return to the roster next year. However, he has not commented on whether he plans to stay or retire. Achilles injuries are notoriously difficult to recover from, and at age 39, this will not be an easy path for Rodgers moving forward.

Zach Wilson has taken over the starting quarterback position for the time being.