DraftKings to refund MNF, futures bets involving Aaron Rodgers after Achilles injury

After the dust settled from New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury on Monday Night Football in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, it was only natural for those who bet on the game to wonder if they would be getting some type of mulligan. They are getting that and more at DraftKings Sportsbook.

After suffering tear of his Achilles tendon, Aaron Rodgers' season is over. In addition to the refunds on last night's game, we'll be refunding all Rodgers futures singles and parlays where Rodgers is an open leg.



Since Rodgers’ season is over, futures slips are also impacted in addition to the Week 1 game. According to the statement, DraftKings is crediting bettors with bonus bets rather than voiding the open legs on futures plays. Essentially, if you have a bet tied directly to Rodgers, you’re likely getting a refund.

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets for the 2024 season, so there’s a strong chance he’s able to come back from this injury next year and suit up. We’ll see if his recovery goes as expected and he’s back for Week 1 of next season.