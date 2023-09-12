Will Aaron Rodgers appear on Pat McAfee’s show every Tuesday after Achilles injury?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be taking the field for the rest of the 2023 NFL season after suffering a torn Achilles early in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers’ debut with the Jets lasted four plays, and now his future with the franchise is in doubt amid reports he was planning to retire last year.

Another Rodgers appearance which now could be in doubt is his supposed weekly time slot on Pat McAfee’s show every Tuesday. Rodgers appeared on the show before the season and said he would be there every week, and has usually been able to say whatever he wants on that show with no pushback from the hosts. McAfee was, of course, heavily invested in Rodgers being successful with the Jets so the Tuesday appearances would hold more value, but now we’ll see if they’ll be a thing at all.

My guess is Rodgers will continue to appear on the show to comment on the Jets and remain in the headlines. He does seem to enjoy the appearances for a number of reasons, and he now needs something to do since his season is over. We’ll find out at noon E.T. Tuesday.