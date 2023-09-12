New York Jets primetime schedule looks brutal following QB Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury

The New York Jets came into the 2023 NFL regular season riding a wave of momentum from the postseason. Their stout defense was finally matched by a high-octane offense led by 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. On Monday night, the Jets picked up a huge overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, but at the cost of losing Rodgers for the season due to a torn Achilles.

The injury puts the over-hyped New York season into utter uncertainty. Backup QB Zach Wilson was able to help his team pull out a victory but finished 14-of-21 passing for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He looked improved from what we have seen in past starts, but nowhere near the level expected from Rodgers.

we cannot watch Primetime Zach Wilson in 5 more stand-alone games



something must be done about this pic.twitter.com/HpxjEi6Zgm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 12, 2023

Questions are swirling on who the Jets will add to the quarterback room, but another question is, what does this do to their schedule? New York is currently scheduled to play in five more standalone primetime football games. Wilson doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, and the NFL has the option of flexing the schedule around following certain parameters and giving ample notice to teams. So, which games could get moved?

Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football games may be used twice between Weeks 5-10 and then “at the NFL’s discretion” between Weeks 11-17. Announcements between Weeks 5-13 have to be made at least 12 days in advance, while switches during Weeks 12-17 only require a six-day notice.

New York plays the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4’s Sunday Night Football game, meaning that based on the rules, it can’t be touched.

The team’s other Sunday Night Football game this season is Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL can change this matchup, and I would say it is the most likely game to be moved.

Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football games may be flexed at the NFL’s discretion between Week 12 and Week 17. Any changes during this time frame must be announced at least 12 days in advance.

After playing in Week 1’s Monday night game, the Jets are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9’s Monday Night Football matchup. Based on the current rules, this game also can’t be moved.

Thursday Night Football

The NFL may flex games involving Thursday Night Football twice between Weeks 13-17. Notice of this decision must be given at least 28 days in advance.

New York is currently scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns for Week 17’s Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime. This would also be the final Thursday Night Football game of the season.