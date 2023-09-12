Everything to know about the Aaron Rodgers Achilles injury

The New York Jets opened the 2023 NFL regular season on Monday against the Buffalo Bills and walked away with what should have been an exciting 22-16 win. The Jets came back from a 13-3 deficit to get the game into overtime. The Jets opened OT with the ball but had to punt and Xavier Gipson promptly returned it 65 yards for a walk-off touchdown.

It was a huge divisional win, and yet the Jets would trade it for getting the first four minutes of the game back. On the other four play of the Jets first offensive series, Aaron Rodgers suffered a leg injury and was carted off the field. He was eventually ruled out and underwent further medical evaluation.

What injury did Aaron Rodgers suffer?

All reports suggest Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury, with the belief that it is a season-ending tear. He underwent x-rays on Monday night that came back negative, and now will get an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. But initial reports and then Robert Saleh’s post-game comments suggested the assumption is an Achilles tear. If that is the case, he will be done for the season.

"Concerned with his Achilles. MRI is probably gonna confirm what we think is already going to happen. So prayers tonight, but It's not good."



- Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/4CIBk5gV12 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2023

How did the injury happen?

On the Jets fourth offensive play, Leonard Floyd got into the backfield and sacked Rodgers. You can see the strain on the Achilles in this particular video. Rodgers tried to get up but sat down and called for the trainers. He was taken to the blue injury tent and then carted to the locker room. It was a freak injury, but the rain and the Jets use of turf instead of grass all likely contributed to the injury.

You can see the pop…Going to need a miracle to not be a torn achilles. pic.twitter.com/6vq1LgdH7F — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) September 12, 2023

Who is his backup QB on the Jets roster?

Zach Wilson entered the game as the primary backup with Tim Boyle on the team’s practice squad. Wilson came into the game after Rodgers’ injury and finished 14 of 21 for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had four carries for six yards.

What QB options are available outside the Jets organization?

The team could add another quarterback in free agency, via trade, or by signing a player off another team’s practice squad.

Free agents

Carson Wentz

Joe Flacco

Cam Newton

Colin Kaepernick

Josh Rosen

Matt Ryan

Tom Brady

Philip Rivers — the 49ers were reportedly interested in him if they had made it to the Super Bowl last year

Chase Daniel

Nick Foles

Kellen Mond

Bryce Perkins

Trevor Siemian

Danny Etling

Colt McCoy

Ian Book

Matt Barkley

Brett Hundley

Jameis Winston

Kyler Murray

Ryan Tannehill

Other practice squads

Jeff Driskel, Cardinals

Will Grier, Bengals

PJ Walker, Browns

Ben DiNucci, Broncos

What does Rodgers injury mean for Jets playoff odds?

The Jets opened the season with the second best odds to win the AFC East at +270. Those now sit at +600 and are ahead of only the Patriots at DraftKings Sportsbook. They were +1600 at the end of the preseason to win the Super Bowl and +1800 heading into Monday Night Football. The odds slipped to +2500 after the injury and to +6000 after Saleh confirmed the team was concerned about it being a season-ending Achilles tear.

What does Rodgers injury mean for fantasy football?

If you had Rodgers as your starting QB, Zach Wilson will not be the answer. Some notable options available in more than 50% of leagues include Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, Derek Carr, and Sam Howell.

If you have rostered Jets skill position players outside of Rodgers, things get tricky. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson remains a worthwhile start for the time-being. Receivers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb along with tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah will all be mostly waiver fodder at this point. The Jets passing game is severely downgraded at this point. There are quarterback options that could provide some value to the offense, but nothing that will match what was expected of the offense with Rodgers at the helm.