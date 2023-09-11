How many snaps does Aaron Rodgers need to play for Packers to get 1st round pick in 2024?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury early in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, needing assistance to get to the locker room for further evaluation. Rodgers is officially questionable to return to the game, and the bigger picture has implications beyond New York and the AFC East.

Rodgers was acquired in the offseason from the Green Bay Packers, who received a draft picks package in return for the star quarterback. One of those picks was a conditional 2024 second-round pick, which turns into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays a certain number of plays. That number is 65%. If he doesn’t hit that number, the pick remains a second-round selection for Green Bay.

If the ankle injury turns out to be a sprain, Rodgers likely misses a couple weeks before returning. Anything more severe than that or a related injury to the Achilles or calf would mean additional time missed. That would put Green Bay’s first-round pick in jeopardy. Of course, the Packers would want Rodgers to be back on the field as soon as possible to get the best pick possible.