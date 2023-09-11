Who is Aaron Rodgers’ backup?

Aaron Rodgers’ much-anticipated debut with the New York Jets hit turbulence with the quarterback leaving the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers went into the blue medical tent and was carted off the field.

Rodgers was, of course, traded by the Green Bay Packers to the Jets in the offseason.

With the former MVP out with an injury, here’s who Rodgers’ backup is.

A look at the Aaron Rodgers injury. He needed to be helped to the sideline and was replaced by Zach Wilson. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/YZOMx1Mdgj — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers’ backup

Rodgers’ backup with the Jets is New York’s starter from a year ago, Zach Wilson.

The former No. 2 pick struggled mightily in two years as the Jets’ start and was replaced by Rodgers following the high-profile trade.

Wilson looked like an improved player in the offseason with less pressure on him, but that pressure is about to turn up now that Wilson will be the Jets’ QB until Rodgers can return... if he can.

Wilson has started 22 games in his short career, going 8-14 in those contests.