The GM Shuffle discusses biggest NFL Week 1 takeaways

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books.

As is the case every year, some teams looked like the class of the league while others looked like they were still stuck in the preseason.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys put up arguably two of the top performances in the league, destroying their opponents in the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, respectively.

Who looked the best in Week 1? Who needs to improve immediately? Today’s episode of The GM Shuffle breaks it all down.

On “The GM Shuffle,” hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe share their biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the NFL including the Cowboys and 49ers dominance, Tyreek Hill’s explosive day and disappointing performances from Justin Fields and Joe Burrow.

