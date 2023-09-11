Maybe there is something to the 2023 Buccaneers after all

Expectations were low for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to Sunday’s opener against the Minnesota Vikings. And with good reason.

The team is coming off a mediocre 8-9 campaign where it basically won the NFC South by default and Tom Brady subsequently retired in the offseason. An offseason quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask didn’t exactly inspire confidence and things like Mike Evans’ contract situation and Ryan Jensen’s season-ending injury had some (myself) projecting that they’d finish near the bottom of the league.

Well if Week 1 is an indicator, there may be some juice to this squad after all.

Tampa Bay went up north and took down Minnesota for a 20-17 victory in Week 1, a game the team gutted out until deep in the fourth quarter. Players in all three phases stepped up, from Mayfield shaking off a slow start to find Evans and Trey Palmer for critical scores, to defenders like Antoine Winfield Jr. and Christian Izien coming up with clutch turnovers, to kicker Chase McLaughlin booting a 57-yard field goal for the go-ahead score. It wasn’t pretty at times, but they got the job done and that may be the mantra for this Bucs team moving forward.

The team will host the Chicago Bears for their home opener this Sunday and given how the Bears struggled in their opener, there’s a real shot at the Bucs starting 2-0. Get that victory and suddenly we’re talking about a team rising above preseason expectations. Let’s see if Baker and the gang can get rolling here.