NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 2

The NFC West kicked off the 2023 season with last year’s champ looking like a strong candidate to repeat. Meanwhile, the one division matchup brought a rather surprising upset.

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers and made an early statement. They jumped on top early and dominated all three phases of the game en route to a 30-7 win. There’s a lot of football left, but the 49ers looked as good as anybody in Week 1.

The division matchup saw the Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have been projected as the second best team in the division, but they stumbled on Sunday. They led 13-7 at the half, but the Rams ran away with things in the second half, scoring 23 unanswered points in a 30-13 win.

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped it up for the division with a 20-16 road loss to the Washington Commanders. Expectations are incredibly low for Arizona, but they gave Washington enough trouble to show they won’t be entirely pushovers this season

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.