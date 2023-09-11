NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 2

The 2023 NFL regular season opened this week and the NFC South was viewed as arguably the weakest division in the league. It’s too early to say if that will prove true, but through one week, the NFC South will finish with one of the better records in the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured the biggest win of the week for the division. They went into Minnesota as a five-point underdog, but they sprung the 20-17 upset. It was a back-and-forth game, but the Bucs held off the Vikings late. Baker Mayfield threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his Tampa debut.

The New Orleans Saints also managed a road win, beating the Titans 16-15. It wasn’t pretty, but the Saints did enough. Derek Carr struggled, but New Orleans picked off Ryan Tannehill three times.

The Falcons and Panthers faced off and that resulted in the lone Week 1 loss for the division. Carolina took a third quarter lead, but Atlanta finished strong enough for the win. The Falcons scored 17 unanswered points en route to a 24-10 win.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.