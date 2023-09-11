NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 2

The 2023 NFL regular season is underway and the NFC North is already off to a wild start. The Detroit Lions might be for real, the Jordan Love era is upon us, and the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears have some questions to answer.

The Lions opened the week with a statement win at Arrowhead Stadium. They didn’t play a perfect game, but they hung around with the Chiefs and eventually put them away. This was the kind of game they would usually lose, but maybe this is a sign of change for the franchise.

The big game of the week saw the Bears host the Green Bay Packers in a battle of young guns. Justin Fields was looking to build on last year while Jordan Love was making his full-time starting debut. And whoo boy, what a statement. Fields struggled while Love looked like the seasoned pro. The Packers won 38-20 and are hoping they’ve found their next long-term QB answer.

The biggest surprise of Sunday for the division was the Vikings 20-17 home loss to the Bucs. It was a back-and-forth game and Minnesota could not shake Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield was the more impressive QB and the Bucs secured the upset.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.