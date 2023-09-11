 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 2

The NFC North is working its way through Week 1. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 2.

By David Fucillo
Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL regular season is underway and the NFC North is already off to a wild start. The Detroit Lions might be for real, the Jordan Love era is upon us, and the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears have some questions to answer.

The Lions opened the week with a statement win at Arrowhead Stadium. They didn’t play a perfect game, but they hung around with the Chiefs and eventually put them away. This was the kind of game they would usually lose, but maybe this is a sign of change for the franchise.

The big game of the week saw the Bears host the Green Bay Packers in a battle of young guns. Justin Fields was looking to build on last year while Jordan Love was making his full-time starting debut. And whoo boy, what a statement. Fields struggled while Love looked like the seasoned pro. The Packers won 38-20 and are hoping they’ve found their next long-term QB answer.

The biggest surprise of Sunday for the division was the Vikings 20-17 home loss to the Bucs. It was a back-and-forth game and Minnesota could not shake Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield was the more impressive QB and the Bucs secured the upset.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.

2023-24 NFC North standings

NFC North Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2
Detroit Lions 1-0 vs. SEA +140 -130
Green Bay Packers 1-0 @ ATL +400 +240
Minnesota Vikings 0-1 @ PHI +275 +650
Chicago Bears 0-1 @ TB +400 +1000

