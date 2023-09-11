NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 2

The NFC East closed out Week 1 Sunday and things went about as expected. Sunday Night Football went a little different than expected, but the standings coming out of Week 1 are what they thought we’d be.

The Washington Commanders opened the day for the division against the woeful Arizona Cardinals. This was the first Commanders game under new ownership and they managed the win — albeit just barely with a 20-16 final score. The Cardinals gave them a tough fight throughout, but Washington just held on.

The Philadelphia Eagles traveled to face the New England Patriots in the afternoon slate and won 25-20. New England gave them problems and had a shot to win in the final minute. The Eagles are going to be division title and Super Bowl contenders this year, but Sunday showed they have some things to clean up.

The main event for the division saw the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys on SNF. Dallas entered as the favorite, and it turned into a 40-0 route. They jumped on top with a pair of defense touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 16-0 lead and cruised from there. The Giants turned the ball over three times and had a field goal blocked in the loss. They have not in fact closed the gap on the division favorites.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.