NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 2

The AFC West wrapped up its Week 1 slate and the Las Vegas Raiders are in first place. Just like we all expected! Sunday’s results resulted in my favorite fun fact of Week 1.

AFC West Standings:#Raiders 1-0

Chargers 0-1

Chiefs 0-1

Broncos 0-1



(This is 2nd time since merger that the Raiders won the opener and every other AFC West team lost. Also happened in 2000) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 10, 2023

The Raiders traveled to face the Denver Broncos and handled their business as road dogs. It wasn’t a pretty game, but Jimmy Garoppolo did just enough, including finding Jakobi Meyers for a six-yard touchdown in the back half of the fourth quarter. They held on for the 17-16 road win.

At the same time, the Los Angeles Chargers blew a shot to beat the Miami Dolphins and lost 36-34. It was a back-and-forth game that saw only one lead of more than six points. LA had a shot with 1:45 left, but Justin Herbert was sacked twice and had an intentional grounding penalty that ended with the Chargers turning the ball over on downs.

The weekend should not have been a surprise after the Thursday opener. The Kansas City Chiefs came into the season as the division favorite and a favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champs. However, they struggled without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones in losing 21-20 to the Detroit Lions.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.