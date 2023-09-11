NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 2

The AFC West wrapped up its Week 1 slate and the Las Vegas Raiders are in first place. Just like we all expected! Sunday’s results resulted in my favorite fun fact of Week 1.
AFC West Standings:#Raiders 1-0— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 10, 2023
Chargers 0-1
Chiefs 0-1
Broncos 0-1
(This is 2nd time since merger that the Raiders won the opener and every other AFC West team lost. Also happened in 2000)
The Raiders traveled to face the Denver Broncos and handled their business as road dogs. It wasn’t a pretty game, but Jimmy Garoppolo did just enough, including finding Jakobi Meyers for a six-yard touchdown in the back half of the fourth quarter. They held on for the 17-16 road win.
At the same time, the Los Angeles Chargers blew a shot to beat the Miami Dolphins and lost 36-34. It was a back-and-forth game that saw only one lead of more than six points. LA had a shot with 1:45 left, but Justin Herbert was sacked twice and had an intentional grounding penalty that ended with the Chargers turning the ball over on downs.
The weekend should not have been a surprise after the Thursday opener. The Kansas City Chiefs came into the season as the division favorite and a favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champs. However, they struggled without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones in losing 21-20 to the Detroit Lions.
Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.
2023-24 AFC West standings
|AFC West
|Record
|Next wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|0-1
|@ JAX
|-165
|-130
|Los Angeles Chargers
|0-1
|@ TEN
|+290
|+240
|Denver Broncos
|0-1
|vs. WAS
|+600
|+750
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1-0
|@ BUF
|+1600
|+900