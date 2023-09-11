NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 2

The AFC South kicked off the 2023-24 regular season on Sunday, and all four teams wrapped up play in the 1 p.m. ET window. We saw some near upsets, but the day finished similar to what we saw a year ago.

The Jaguars and Colts faced off in the divisional matchup and Indy was game. Jacksonville fought them off, but Anthony Richardson & Co. gave them trouble. The rookie QB threw for 223 yards with a touchdown and a pick and then also added 40 rushing yards and a score. The Colts led 21-17 in the fourth quarter, but Jacksonville turned it on and put them away.

The Titans traveled to face the Saints and it was not pretty. They almost got the road win, but Ryan Tannehill threw three picks and they couldn’t get anything going even as the Saints didn’t do much more. The Texans didn’t do much more in a 25-9 loss to Baltimore. They only trailed by one at halftime, but they were unable to get much more going in the loss.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.