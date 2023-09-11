 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 2

The AFC North is working its way through Week 1. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 2.

By David Fucillo
Harrison Bryant #88 of the Cleveland Browns catches a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL regular season kicked off this week and the AFC North already has its first notable upset. The Cincinnati Bengals opened the season as favorites to win the division, but Week 1 proved its not going to be an easy road.

The Bengals traveled to face the Cleveland Browns and were slight favorites, with the points spread closing near 2.5 points. Cincinnati could never get anything going and Cleveland rolled over them 24-3. Joe Burrow had his worst game as a pro, throwing for only 82 yards in an ugly loss for the Bengals.

The Ravens deactivated Mark Andrews for their opener, but rolled over the Texans. Houston gave them some trouble in the first half, but Baltimore pulled away in the second half. The big news for the Ravens was JK Dobbins tearing his Achilles. On the other end of things, the Steelers welcomed the 49ers to town and never had a chance. They lost 30-7 and looked nothing like the team hyped up in the preseason.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.

2023-24 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2
Baltimore Ravens 1-0 @ CIN +235 +200
Cleveland Browns 1-0 @ PIT +400 +200
Cincinnati Bengals 0-1 vs. BAL +140 +245
Pittsburgh Steelers 0-1 vs. CLE +500 +750

