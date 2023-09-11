NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 2

The 2023 NFL regular season kicked off this week and the AFC North already has its first notable upset. The Cincinnati Bengals opened the season as favorites to win the division, but Week 1 proved its not going to be an easy road.

The Bengals traveled to face the Cleveland Browns and were slight favorites, with the points spread closing near 2.5 points. Cincinnati could never get anything going and Cleveland rolled over them 24-3. Joe Burrow had his worst game as a pro, throwing for only 82 yards in an ugly loss for the Bengals.

The Ravens deactivated Mark Andrews for their opener, but rolled over the Texans. Houston gave them some trouble in the first half, but Baltimore pulled away in the second half. The big news for the Ravens was JK Dobbins tearing his Achilles. On the other end of things, the Steelers welcomed the 49ers to town and never had a chance. They lost 30-7 and looked nothing like the team hyped up in the preseason.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.