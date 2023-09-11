 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is Austin Ekeler’s backup?

Chargers star RB is dealing with an ankle injury. Who is his backup?

By DKNetworkStaff
Joshua Kelley #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs up the field in the first quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a close fought battle against the Dolphins in Week 1, but their rushing offense was extremely efficient, as Austin Ekeler and Josh Kelley combined for 208 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown a piece on 32 carries. Those carries were split evenly between the two backs. We saw a lot of Kelley toward the end of the game and that might have been due to an Ekeler ankle injury.

This news only just came out, as head coach Brandon Staley let reporters know:

Austin Ekeler’s backup

As you probably know already, Ekeler’s backup is Josh Kelley. He ended up rushing 16 times for 91 yards and a touchdown. He was the only other running back to get a carry in the game and appears locked in to the RB2 role.

The severity of Ekeler’s injury is truly unknown at this time, so it would be prudent to grab Kelley off waivers if you have a chance. Even if Ekeler is healthy enough to take on the Titans in Week 2, Kelley proved he has the upside to be a fantasy start under the right conditions.

More From DraftKings Network