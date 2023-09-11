Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season is wrapping up and the first Monday Night Football of the year will feature the Buffalo Bills hitting the road to battle the New York Jets in an AFC East rivalry showdown. Kickoff will take place at 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Monday Night Football: Week 1

Bills vs. Jets

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Live Stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds: Bills -2.5, Total: 45.5

Buffalo enters the 2023 season with the third-highest odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook and is hoping this is the year that it can finally break through. The Bills went 13-3 last year but suffered a disappointing home loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

New York was the most talked about team in the offseason and has high expectations heading into the new campaign. That is the result of the team acquiring Aaron Rodgers in the offseason and he’ll have a barrage of weapons like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and the newly signed Dalvin Cook to work with.