Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The first Monday Night Football game will be the Buffalo Bills at the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

It will be interesting to see the Bills this season. It felt like their championship window was in the last few seasons, but they’re getting some hype this year again. They will always be competitive with Josh Allen at quarterback. However, Tremaine Edmunds signing with the Chicago Bears is a big loss for this defense. I expect Allen and Stefon Diggs to be on the same page this season, but there did seem to be some issues ahead of training camp.

The Jets have a brand new identity as Aaron Rodgers is now the quarterback in New York. A big issue with this team last year was clearly at quarterback. The defense is solid. They have good wide receiver play, but their quarterbacks just struggled. Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams are the two stars on this defense and turned some heads last year. If Aaron Rodgers and this team can stay healthy, they have a real shot at winning the AFC East over the Bills or the Dolphins.

Update - The Bills-Jets game is currently scheduled to be played on time, but there’s a shelter-in-place warning at MetLife Stadium as of 5:50 p.m. ET.

How to watch Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1

Date: Monday, Sept. 11

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Location: MetLife Stadium

Odds: Bills -142, Jets +120

A live stream is available at ESPN+, ABC Live and the ABC app, and WatchESPN or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ABC and/or ESPN. If you don’t have a login to access ABC or ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.