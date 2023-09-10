 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Geno Smith screams ‘Oh my god!’ when Aaron Donald came at him untouched

Quarterbacks ... they’re just like us!

By David Fucillo
Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Professional athletes are often placed on a pedestal. They’re viewed as larger than life and it’s easy to forget they are in fact as human as the rest of us.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith gave us a helpful reminder of that on Sunday. He took a snap from the shotgun late in the second quarter and dropped back to scan the field. However, the Rams ran a stunt that brought Aaron Donald looping around and untouched. Smith saw Donald coming at him and yelled “Oh my god!” before quickly throwing the ball away.

When I saw this come across my Twitter timeline, I figured we’d get an expletive. But Geno vocalized what we would all be thinking seeing a behemoth like Donald coming at us. I’d be more inclined to drop a curse word and pee my pants, but even a pro can get intimidated in the heat of battle.

Quarterbacks, they’re just like us!

