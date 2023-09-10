Geno Smith screams ‘Oh my god!’ when Aaron Donald came at him untouched

Professional athletes are often placed on a pedestal. They’re viewed as larger than life and it’s easy to forget they are in fact as human as the rest of us.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith gave us a helpful reminder of that on Sunday. He took a snap from the shotgun late in the second quarter and dropped back to scan the field. However, the Rams ran a stunt that brought Aaron Donald looping around and untouched. Smith saw Donald coming at him and yelled “Oh my god!” before quickly throwing the ball away.

Geno Smith had a reasonable and very audible reaction to an unblocked Aaron Donald#LAvsSEA pic.twitter.com/pbNgXAoZdX — crunchypuddle (@crunchypuddle1) September 10, 2023

When I saw this come across my Twitter timeline, I figured we’d get an expletive. But Geno vocalized what we would all be thinking seeing a behemoth like Donald coming at us. I’d be more inclined to drop a curse word and pee my pants, but even a pro can get intimidated in the heat of battle.

Quarterbacks, they’re just like us!