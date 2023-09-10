Bengals’ Week 1 offense: One-time fluke or season-long concern?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense looked disastrous in their Week 1 road opener against the Cleveland Browns — so disastrous that quarterback Joe Burrow, who recently became the highest-paid player in the NFL, was benched in the fourth quarter. Burrow was an abysmal 14-for-31 for 82 yards. The Bengals failed to score a touchdown, and the highlight of the game were a few first downs from Joe Mixon. Otherwise, Cincinnati failed to convert time and time again. They converted just two of 15 third downs and punted 10 times.

What was going on? Burrow was struggling out there, failing to connect with one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase caught five receptions for 39 yards, the longest of which was just 12 yards. Tee Higgins was targeted eight times and recorded zero receptions. It may just be Burrow shaking off the rust after sitting out all preseason with a calf injury, because he’s had excellent chemistry with these two in past seasons. Burrow went wide or high on several passes to his two favorite receivers, further lowering their chances at a reception as they fought against a tough Cleveland secondary.

The play-calling was, at times, baffling, as the Bengals would attempt to convert a third down against this bulldozing Browns defense by throwing a short pass nowhere near the line that allowed the linebackers plenty of time to reach the receiver. The run game, which was the relative strong point of the offense, went almost nowhere as well, adding just 75 yards.

So is this what Bengals fans have in store for the rest of the season? Burrow has had these types of off days in seasons past, so it would be an overreaction to say that this talented Bengals offense is done for this early in the season. We’ve seen this group play before, and play very well. While I don’t want to call it a “fluke,” because these issues could permeate the rest of the month for Cincinnati, this squad should be able to shake off some of the problems of Week 1 and build a rhythm throughout the season. They lost in Week 1 last season, as well, and still reached the AFC Championship Game. I don’t think that a repeat of that result is out of the question this season.

The Bengals may not see an offensive outburst until Week 3, however. Cincy takes on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, not an easy matchup. We’ll see if the Bengals can right the ship a bit and at least score a touchdown. If not, Cincinnati has better matchups against the Rams, Titans and Cardinals coming up.