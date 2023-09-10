Bengals bench QB Joe Burrow with four minutes left vs. Browns in Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting blown out by the Cleveland Browns. With four minutes to go in the game, the Bengals have benched starting QB Joe Burrow and have turned to backup Jake Browning to finish out the loss.

The weather wasn’t favorable in the game, and both quarterbacks struggled. Burrow had the worst first half of his career, passing for only 37 yards. He finished with 82 yards on 14-of-31 passing. Burrow suffered a knee injury that sidelined him the entire preseason. He was able to practice this week leading up to the game and went into the game with no designation. There were reports that he would be limited in his mobility, but the results for the game looked worse than that.

Burrow’s struggles were felt throughout the Cincinnati offense. Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was targeted nine times and brought in five for 39 yards. Higgins was targeted eight times but didn’t bring in a single one. Running back Joe Mixon has 13 carries for 56 yards and added 17 yards on three receptions on five targets.

Burrow will turn his attention to getting back home to face the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.