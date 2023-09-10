Christian McCaffrey hits spin button, breaks off 65-yard touchdown [VIDEO]

The San Francisco 49ers are pouring it on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 opener this afternoon and star running back Christian McCaffrey decided to get in on the action.

Watch him spin his way out of traffic and house a 65-yard touchdown to put the Niners up 27-7.

That was C-Mac’s longest run with the 49ers since being traded to the club last season and he got some help too. After the spin, Brandon Aiyuk sprung him free with a great block in the open field and Ray Ray McCloud was able to seal off the last line of defense to allow him to find paydirt.

This has been a total clinic on San Francisco’s part as the team has thoroughly dominated the Steelers from the opening snap. Aiyuk already has two touchdown receptions while the defense has made Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s day a living hell.

We’ll see if the Niners can add on any more highlights as they close this one out.