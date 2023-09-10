Bryce Young throws 1st career TD pass to Hayden Hurst, who launches the ball into the Atlanta crowd [VIDEO]

The Carolina Panthers are facing the Atlanta Falcons to open up the 2023 NFL season. The focal point on Carolina is rookie quarterback Bryce Young making his NFL debut. He threw an early interception but once it was out of the way, he was able to settle in. Young led a drive down the field where he utilized tight end Hayden Hurst early and often. It ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to Hurst, who then launched the ball into the Falcons crowd.

Young is 10-for-13 for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Carolina is missing starting wide receiver DJ Chark, but they are mainly having the rookie target short to intermediate passes to settle in. The touchdown itself was a short out to Hurst who then avoided a tackle to then waltz into the endzone.

The only thing missing so far from Young’s debut is his scrambling ability. He isn’t a true dual-threat quarterback, but has the ability to escape a collapsing pocket and turn a negative into a positive. The Carolina offensive line has not been great, but if they can get him a little more time we should see the rook take off a few times.