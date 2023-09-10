49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk scores twice in first half in Week 1 vs. Steelers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is off to a fast start in the 2023 NFL season with two touchdown receptions in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, showing continued progress after registering a career-high 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns a season ago. It was unclear exactly how efficient the 49ers would be with Brock Purdy at the helm but if this half is any indication, things are going to be awesome for this San Francisco offense.

The first touchdown was a relatively simple read for Purdy, as Aiyuk was wide open and the throw was a short one. The second touchdown is more telling of the trust the quarterback has in his receiver, as it was a contested jump ball on a deep shot.

The 49ers are still getting Christian McCaffery and Deebo Samuel the ball while mixing in George Kittle as well, but it appears Aiyuk is going to be Purdy’s preferred target in key situations. That should push fantasy managers to either consistently start the 49ers receiver going forward.