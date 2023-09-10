Anthony Richardson scores first career TD with two-yard rush [VIDEO]

The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first week of the season. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is making his NFL debut and wasted little time before making an impact. The Florida Gator has shown off his passing and is making an impact on the ground. After driving down the field, Richardson punched it in on a QB draw from two yards out.

First career TD for Anthony Richardson is a rushing score. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/9wKrMV91EN — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) September 10, 2023

Richardson is 6-for-7 passing for 56 yards. He also has four carries for 21 yards and the score. Richardson has a tough test against Jacksonville’s defense, but among the rookie quarterbacks debuting on Sunday, he is having the best early performance.

Richardson’s best connection so far in the game has been with fellow rookie Josh Downs. The wideout has brought in all three of his targets for 30 yards. Richardson has also found Kylen Granson and rookie Deon Jackson for completions so far. It has been a balanced attack for Indy to this point as they look for an upset win over a divisional rival.