Calvin Ridley off to quick start with Jaguars in first game back from suspension

Calvin Ridley is making his debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon and has already made an impact. The veteran wideout caught the team’s first touchdown pass of season, giving the Jags a quick 7-0 lead in their Week 1 opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

TREVOR LAWRENCE TO CALVIN RIDLEY FOR THE TOUCHDOWN!!!pic.twitter.com/EKa5fy0A4F — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 10, 2023

Ridley is playing his first NFL game in nearly two years after being suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on games. He last appeared for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the 2021 season before stepping for mental health reasons. The following March, the a league investigation revealed that he had gambled on games over a five-day stretch during his time away from the team, prompting the year-long suspension. The Falcons traded him to the Jaguars that November and he would be officially re-instated by the league this past March.

Serving as one of the top options for Trevor Lawrence, Ridley received tons of fantasy hype heading into the new campaign. If you drafted him to your team, you’re probably a happy camper to see him yield immediate results.