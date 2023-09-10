Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 1

The NFL is working through the opening week of the 2023 schedule and we’ve already seen some upsets. Most notably, the Lions stunned the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Thursday to kick things off.

There’s a long way to go in the 2023 NFL season, but getting that first W in Week 1 is always big for building momentum. Of course, it’s also a question of how good you look in getting said win. The Lions didn’t play great, but still managed the road win. The 49ers went into Pittsburgh and got a win and looked impressive in doing so. It’s unclear if the Steelers were overhyped, but the 49ers had total control of the game.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after the first week of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 2.

AFC East

TBD

AFC North

Cleveland handled their business at home, beating Cincinnati with relative ease. Baltimore pulled away from Houston in spite of missing Mark Andrews.

AFC South

Houston gave Baltimore some trouble early, but the Ravens rolled them late. The Jaguars struggled much of the game against the Colts, but pulled away in the fourth quarter. Tennessee couldn’t finish the comeback against New Orleans.

AFC West

The Chiefs lost a stunner at home to the Lions to open the season on Thursday.

NFC East

Washington won their first game in the new ownership era, holding off Arizona.

NFC North

Detroit impressed in its opener, going into Arrowhead and upsetting the Lions. The Vikings lost an upset at home to the Bucs.

NFC South

The Falcons struggled early, but pulled away and put Carolina away in the fourth quarter. Tampa went into Minneapolis and stunned the Vikings to get on the board. New Orleans won an ugly one over Tennessee.

NFC West

The 49ers impressed in rolling over Pittsburgh on the road. Arizona had low expectations entering the season, and while they lost, they gave Washington some trouble.