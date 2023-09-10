Who is J.K. Dobbins’ backup RB on Ravens depth chart for fantasy football?

Baltimore Ravens starting running back JK Dobbins exited the team’s Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans with an injury on Sunday and early reports indicate that he may have suffered a torn Achilles. Dobbins has been plagued by injuries throughout his young career and a torn Achilles would certainly end his 2023 season.

With Dobbins most likely sidelined for the rest of the year, the Ravens will have to lean on backups Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to handle the carries out of the backfield. Edwards has been down this road before as has been thrust into action because of injury to other Ravens running backs multiple times in the past. He has also dealt with injuries himself, missing the entire 2021 season and a good chunk of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL.

The other backup running back in Baltimore is Hill, who made an impact in their Week 1 opener. He registered two red zone touchdowns for the team in Dobbins’ absence.