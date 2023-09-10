Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season has finally arrived and the first Sunday Night Football of the year will feature the Dallas Cowboys hitting the road to battle the New York Giants in an NFC East rivalry showdown. Kickoff will take place at 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Sunday Night Football: Week 1

Cowboys vs. Giants

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Live Stream: Peacock

Odds: Cowboys -3.5, Total: 45.5

Dallas is coming off a 12-5 campaign in 2022 and is hoping that this will be the season it can actually break through and make the NFC Championship Game. A notable change to the Cowboys offense this season will be Tony Pollard stepping into the role of starting running back with the team parting ways with Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason.

New York also made the postseason last season and scored an upset victory over the Vikings in the Wild Card round. This could possibly be the final season for star running back Saquon Barkley with the Giants as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.