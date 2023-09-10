Here’s everything you need to know to watch Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to take on their divisional rival Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Last season was a rough one for the Rams. Coming off a Super Bowl the year before, many had higher expectations. Injuries played a major role in their struggles as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp were banged up for a good portion of the season. This year, Stafford looks to be healthy, but Kupp is already to miss Week 1 which is concerning. The defense is also a big question as aside from Aaron Donald, it is a lot of unproven players.

In 2022, the Seahawks shocked football fans. Geno Smith led his team to the playoffs and proved he was a legitimate quarterback in the NFL. Heading into this season, they are a team that is expected to get into the playoffs again. Their secondary is stellar and added Devon Witherspoon. They also brought back Bobby Wagner to pair with Jordyn Brooks at the inside linebacker position. If the defense can improve, they have a real chance at making a run this year.

How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 10

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Sports

TV channel: FOX

Location: Lumen Field

Odds: Seahawks -245, Rams +200