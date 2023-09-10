Here’s everything you need to know to watch Eagles vs. Patriots in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel North to take on the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the NFL season. Philadelphia was the runner-up for the Super Bowl last season, while the Patriots had a down season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

It was a tough end to last year as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Their team does bring back a good amount of returners and the expectations are high in that locker room. Offensively, they brought back the majority of their skill players while replacing Miles Sanders with D’Andre Swift. Their defense will be stellar once again as they had a strong draft for that side of the ball. Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith will play a big role in year one.

Bill Belichick has had some issues with success since Tom Brady left. Mac Jones has been the QB1 in New England the past few seasons and was able to get them to the postseason two years ago. Their defense is stellar and will give Philadelphia problems. Matthew Judon returns and he’s one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how the offense balances the use of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.

How to watch Eagles vs. Patriots in Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 10

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Paramount Plus

TV channel: CBS

Location: Gillette Stadium

Odds: Eagles -192, Patriots +160