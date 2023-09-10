Here’s everything you need to know to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins will travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

It feels like the Dolphins could have something this season. Jalen Ramsey going down was tough, but he will be back before the playoffs. The wide receiving core of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will only get better. Tua Tagovailoa’s health is the biggest question here. If he can stay healthy, this offense will be one of the best in the NFL. Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland and Jailan Phillips are anchors for this defense and should be able to hold it down while Ramsey is out.

The Chargers feel like a strong team this year, but how can you trust head coach Brandon Staley? This feels like the best team he’s had in Los Angeles, so we will see what he can do this season. They went out and drafted Quentin Johnston to add to an already strong receiving room. Austin Ekeler signed an incentive-based extension to return. A big question is how good can this defense be? They have some stellar names like Derwin James, Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson and many more. But between injuries and underperformance, they have issues limiting opponents.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers in Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 10

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Paramount Plus

TV channel: CBS

Location: SoFi Stadium

Odds: Chargers -166, Dolphins +140