Here’s everything you need to know to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the Denver Broncos to start their 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High and will air on CBS.

It is a new era for the Raiders as they moved on from Derek Carr this offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo will take over as the starting quarterback and some fans are excited for the new era. Garoppolo may not be elite, but his teams have always had success. The defense also seems to have improved. Chandler Jones and Max Crosby will still be rushing the quarterback, however, they added Marcus Peters and Jakorian Bennett in the secondary which has been a big issue the past few seasons.

The Denver Broncos are in their first year with Sean Payton as head coach and fans have high expectations for year one. Russell Wilson was dreadful last season, but some are expecting him to shock people this year. The defense is expected to be good as usual as they added Frank Clark to an already strong defense with guys like Randy Gregory, Pat Surtain II, and Justin Simmons. Marvin Mims is also a name to watch out for in year one.

How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 1

Date: Sunday, September 10

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Paramount Plus

TV channel: CBS

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Odds: Broncos -198, Raiders +164