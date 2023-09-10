Here’s everything you need to know to watch Packers vs. Bears in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers travel to play the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Packers begin the post-Aaron Rodgers era with Jordan Love taking over at quarterback. Love showed promise in the preseason, but faces a tough opening test on the road in what should be one of the more entertaining QB duels of Week 1. Second-year wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs must step up, while the defense led by Jaire Alexander needs to set the tone.

The Bears are hoping for a Year 2 leap from QB Justin Fields as the cornerstone of their rebuild. Fields’ athleticism brings another dimension to Chicago’s run-heavy attack, while WR DJ Moore and TE Cole Kmet are going to play a positive role in his passing numbers.

How to watch Packers vs. Bears in Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Sports

TV channel: FOX

Location: Soldier Field

Odds: CHI -1, GB +1